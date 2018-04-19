Indiana warns against traveling to Kentucky without Hepatitis A vaccination

The Indiana State Department of Health is urging state residents to get vaccinated for Hepatitis A if they plan to travel to Kentucky.
The health department announced on Facebook this week that travelers should be aware of the outbreaks in neighboring states like Kentucky and Michigan.
“With popular tourist events coming up in other states, we know many Hoosiers will be traveling to areas impacted by hepatitis A, and we want them to be safe,” deputy state health commissioner Pam Pontones said in the announcement. “Getting vaccinated and thoroughly washing your hands before and after preparing food and eating and after using the restroom are simple, safe and effective ways to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.”
The announcement notes that Kentucky has had more than 300 recent cases of Hepatitis A. In Michigan there have been more than 800 cases and 25 deaths as a result of the infection, according to the announcement.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, appetite loss, nausea, abdominal pain and jaundice, among others, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The bulk of the recent Hepatitis A cases in Kentucky have been in Jefferson County, according to numbers gathered by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Of 311 cases in the state, 214 were in Jefferson County and two were in Fayette County.
The outbreak of Hepatitis A in Kentucky was identified in November, and several cases here have been linked to strains of the infection found in outbreaks in California and Utah, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
