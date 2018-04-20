Track coach banned. 'I caught him with an underage girl in his room at 3 o'clock in the morning.'
Jamie Steffen, a private pole vaulting coach based in Lexington, has been banned from official USA Track and Field events for alleged sexual misconduct. Ray Sabbatine, owner of Kentucky Elite Athletics in Shelbyville, Kentucky, fired Steffen.
At Machmer Hall Farm in Paris, Ky., a mare named Maizelle adopted a two-day old colt, whose sire is Animal Kingdom and mother rejected him from birth. Maizelle lost her foal after post-delivery complications.
The downtown CentrePointe project has been renamed to City Center during its "topping-off" ceremony with attendees signing the last steel beam that was later lifted to the top of one of the new structures.
Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski went head-to-head to see who’s a better dancer during Miami Music Week on March 24, 2018. Former NBA star Shaq threw a large party at a secret warehouse location in Wynwood, Miami.
Hear the pilot of Southwest flight 1380 communicate with air traffic control after one of the engines of the plane catches fire. The flight, which was heading from New York City to Dallas, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Wayne Lewis, newly appointed as interim education commissioner, said he 'had absolutely no idea' on what the board’s decision would be with appointing him, and speaks about his support for ‘high quality charter schools as a solution.’
"He's done more to unite us than anything." Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler reacts to Gov. Matt Bevin's comments that a child was likely sexually assaulted in Kentucky while teachers were rallying in Frankfort.