Kentucky Mr. Baseball winner hits grand slam in 21-run win over defending champ

Jo Adell, last year's Mr. Baseball winner and a first-round draft selection by the Los Angeles Angels last summer, hit a grand slam and drove in eight runs Friday in the Burlington Bees' 28-7 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits, the defending champion of the Midwest League and an affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Adell, who was the No. 10 selection in the the 2017 MLB Draft out of Ballard High School in Louisville, went 4-for-6 and scored four runs for the Bees, who scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning after giving up a run to the visiting River Bandits in the top of the frame. The home run was his first of the season and first at the Class A level; he hit five in rookie ball last year.
Adell was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat before hitting a two-run single in a second first-inning at-bat. He reached on a fielding error in the fourth inning, scoring a teammate, and hit an RBI double in the fifth before knocking his grand slam to left center field in the sixth. His final RBI came via a single in the eighth inning. He struck out in his only other appearance at the plate in the second inning.
Adell improved his batting average to .273 on the season.
