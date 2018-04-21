Verne Troyer, who played 'Mini-Me' in 'Austin Powers' movies, dead at 49

Actor Verne Troyer died Saturday at age 49.
TMZ obtained a statement from Troyer's family about Troyer's passing. He was best known his role as 'Mini-Me' in the 'Austin Powers' films.
The news was confirmed on his official Facebook page.
"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the page read. "Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.
"Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday."
