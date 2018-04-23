Victim, suspect wanted on murder warrant allegedly argued before city's 11th gun homicide

Police have obtained a murder arrest warrant for a 27-year-old Lexington man who allegedly argued with the victim in the city's 11th homicide of the year.
Police said Monday that they are looking for Aramis Murray in connection with the fatal shooting of Jason Lemer Smith, 30, also of Lexington. Smith died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital about 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
Smith and Murray were acquaintances and were involved in an argument before the shooting, police said.
Police were called to the 300 block of Corral Street at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of about five shots fired, police Lt. Chris Dearinger said. When officers arrived they found Smith outside of a house.
If the city's current pace of homicides continues the rest of the year, a new record will be set. The city had a record 28 murders last year.
In the last five years, the city hasn't accumulated 11 homicides until the summer months. In the first four months, the closest the city came to a 2018's total was seven homicides by the end of April 2016.
Moreover, six of the 11 victims so far in 2018 were 21 and under. In all of 2017, six victims were 21 and under. In all of 2016, seven victims were 21 and under. An eighth victim had not been born yet when his mother was shot and killed.
Police said earlier nearly all of the homicides this year in Lexington were connected in some way to drugs.
Anyone with information about Murray's whereabouts is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.
