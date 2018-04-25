First local restaurant at the Summit celebrates a year in business, next week

Honeywood, the Ouita Michel restaurant that is a cornerstone of The Summit at Fritz Farm, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a week of specials from May 3 to 9.
The Honeywood Birthday Week begins with $5 Honeywood cocktails and free — yes, free — birthday Bourbon Butter Cake all day May 3. On May 4, for Kentucky Oaks Day, there will be bourbon and wine specials; on May 5, there will be $5 juleps, as well as specials on premium juleps and the Cinco de Mayo julep. On May 6, get free pumpkin bread and buy-one-get-one mimosas for brunch. On May 7, try $5 beignets; and on May 8, half-price bottles of wine.
On May 9, the Summit Farmers Market opens, and Honeywood chef Josh Smouse will grill vegetable skewers for market shoppers. The Lexington Farmers Market will be at The Summit every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. through September.
The Summit at Fritz Farm opened last year at the corner of Nicholasville and Man O'War with 64 best-in-class retailers and restaurants, including local favorites Morton James, Meg C. Jewelry and Crittenden, along with nationally recognized brands such as Shake Shack, Marine Layer and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James. Origin Lexington, a 120-key boutique hotel is expected to open in winter 2019 with 4,400 square feet of retail, a full restaurant and bar, as well as event space.
In honor of The Summit's anniversary, retailers and restaurants are planning a variety of events and specials.
