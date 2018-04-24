Cherry Ale-8-One bottles are here ... somewhere

After drawing little in-state interest, Logan Woodside, a former Franklin County quarterback standout, went on to have a successful career at Toledo. Now, he is awaiting his fate in the 2018 NFL draft.
The family of slain versailles boy, Logan Tipton, 6, march Tuesday with supporters to the Woodford County courthouse for the sentencing of Robert Exantus, who was found insane and not guilty in Logan's death but guilty of assaults in same attack.
William Wheeler arrived from New York at the University of Pikeville hoping to join the Black Student Union. When he found it was inactive, he worked to start it anew, hoping to promote diversity and change people's opinions of Eastern Kentucky.
At Machmer Hall Farm in Paris, Ky., a mare named Maizelle adopted a two-day old colt, whose sire is Animal Kingdom and mother rejected him from birth. Maizelle lost her foal after post-delivery complications.
Jamie Steffen, a private pole vaulting coach based in Lexington, has been banned from official USA Track and Field events for alleged sexual misconduct. Ray Sabbatine, owner of Kentucky Elite Athletics in Shelbyville, Kentucky, fired Steffen.
The downtown CentrePointe project has been renamed to City Center during its "topping-off" ceremony with attendees signing the last steel beam that was later lifted to the top of one of the new structures.