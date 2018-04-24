Kentucky White Castle employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

People who ate at a Louisville White Castle restaurant are being warned that an employee has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to media reports.
Anyone who ate at the White Castle at 3701 Seventh Street Road between April 6 and April 20 may have been exposed to the highly contagious liver infection, according to Louisville news station WLKY.
This case of hepatitis A is one of more than 200 reported in Louisville during an outbreak that began in November, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, appetite loss, nausea, abdominal pain and dark urine, among others, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Symptoms of the infection tend to start appearing four weeks after exposure, but they can occur anywhere between two and seven weeks after exposure.
