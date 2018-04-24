Let's Go Crazy! Glove tossed by Prince in '84 Purple Rain show in Kentucky is being sold

A glove worn by music icon Prince during his Purple Rain tour through Lexington in 1984 is up for auction, according to a Los Angeles auction house.
The glove had been found after the concert by Terry Wayne Lewis, who worked for Rupp Arena in the 1980s, building and tearing down concert sets, according to a letter on the Nate D. Sanders Auctions website.
During the Dec. 15, 1984 concert, Lewis watched as Prince threw the glove to the audience from the balcony where he was performing. But the glove got hung in scaffolding, Lewis wrote in the letter.
During the breakdown of the concert set, Lewis found the glove and crawled across the scaffolding to retrieve it, according to the letter.
"I had never seen anything like the Purple Rain Tour before," Lewis wrote in the letter. "The size and scope of the production was amazing."
As of about 10 p.m. Tuesday, the fifth and current bid for the glove was $20,897, according to the auction house website. Bidding ends on Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Comments