She saw a riderless horse on the highway. Why this officer's response is legendary.

When Western Kentucky University student Katie Robertson was driving to Russellville, Ky., on Tuesday, she saw something a little unusual — a saddled horse running across the highway.
The incident didn't seem dire enough for a 911 call, so Robertson messaged the Logan County Sheriff's Office on Facebook. The sheriff's office responded within an hour and asked where the incident occurred.
When she told them, on U.S. Route 68 "between the furniture store and the lumber place," the sheriff's office had a pretty good idea of what they were dealing with.
"We have a subject that gets drunk and falls off his horse and passes out," the sheriff's office responded on Facebook. "The horse knows it's way home so it usually just goes back to his house. This happens quite often."
The sheriff's office also promised they would send someone to check on the situation.
Robertson found the response so funny that she decided to tweet a screen grab of the exchange with the caption, "Logan county things."
When she went to bed Tuesday night, the tweet had a hundred or so likes. By the next morning there were more than 2,000 likes. As of about 7 p.m. more than 6,500 people had liked the tweet.
Robertson was surprised by the reaction to the tweet, but she understands why people find it so humorous.
"You don’t expect when you see a horse in the road that the sheriff’s office will respond that a guy was drunk and fell off his horse," Robertson said in a phone interview Wednesday.
The tweet's reach is growing outside of Kentucky, with some people mistakenly assuming that the incident happened in Logan counties in Ohio or West Virginia.
"I guess this is a common occurrence in the south," Robertson said Wednesday. "That people ride horses drunk and fall off."
But in truth the incident likely involved a "local legend" unique to Kentucky's Logan County.
"He’s about the only guy that just rides his horse through town," Robertson said.
Capt. David Kitchens was the one speaking on behalf of the Logan County Sheriff's Office in the now viral exchange.
"It was meant to be a lighthearted response due to the fact that I personally knew the young lady that had sent the original message," Kitchens said. "She had no idea who had answered her and I kept it at that."
Robertson said her family has several connections with the sheriff's office.
Kitchens didn't know at the time that the conversation would be shared on Twitter, but said that "horse and horse operator are both doing fine."
