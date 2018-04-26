Worker at Mt. Sterling fast food restaurant diagnosed with hepatitis A

The Montgomery County Health Department said Thursday that an employee of a McDonald's was recently diagnosed with hepatitis A.
The ill worker's job entailed handling food at the McDonald's at 3060 Owingsville Road near Mt. Sterling, according to the health department. The restaurant was inspected and found to be following safe food handling precautions, including the use of gloves.
By the time the case was confirmed, the time frame for others to show symptoms had passed, according to the health department. There were no cases of the infection tied to the McDonald's location reported during the window.
This hepatitis case is one of five reported recently in Montgomery County, according to the health department.
The cases are part of a statewide outbreak that began in November. There have been 311 cases reported in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, appetite loss, vomiting, abdominal pain and dark urine, among others, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
