Doctor tied to Central Kentucky clinic sentenced 5 years for oxycodone distribution

A Cincinnati doctor who worked in Central Kentucky is facing jail time and a fine after being convicted on a drug distribution charge.
Alan Arnold Godofsky, 61, was found guilty in October of illegally distributing large quantities of oxycodone pills outside the "scope of professional practice," according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison and a fine of $500,000. He must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence.
Godofsky wrote prescriptions for oxycodone pills while working at Central Kentucky Bariatric and Pain Management Clinic in Georgetown, according to the news release. He reportedly gave minimal exams and spent little time with patients before prescribing large amounts oxycodone pills.
During his time with the clinic, Godofsky prescribed more than 500,000 oxycodone pills, according to the news release.
The owner of the clinic, Ernest William Singleton, was previously convicted on charges of conspiring to distribute oxycodone and money laundering, according to the news release. Three other doctors plead guilty to distributing oxycodone while at the clinic.
“The Defendant’s conduct was a severe breach of the trust of his legitimate medical duty,” stated United States Attorney Robert M. Duncan, Jr. in the news release. “His sentence should serve as a deterrent for other medical professionals who put greed over patient care and help fuel the opiate crisis through their unlawful actions.”
