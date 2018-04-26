Missing Berea girl found safe in Louisville, police say

A missing 15-year-old girl from Berea was found "safe and sound" Thursday in Louisville, according to Berea police.
Amber Renae Wagers was last seen leaving Berea Community School Wednesday morning with an unknown person, police said. She was believed to have been with a person she met through a social media account.
After leaving the school, she messaged a friend and told them to call police.
Kentucky State Police, Louisville Metro Police and the FBI helped the Berea Police Department find Amber, Berea police said on Facebook Thursday night.
