Land Rover Junior Drive Experience

After being missing for several days, Ginger, a Lawrence County dog owned by relatives of Darrell Perkins, was rescued with the help of Lawrence County Animal Control from a creek bank where she was stuck in the mud.
A Louisville police officer shot through the windshield of the car he was driving, killing an armed robbery suspect, bodycam footage shows. A suspect matching the description of the store robber fled when police made contact with him.
In this 3-part video series, we show you what happens beyond the races at the track. From evening track maintenance to resident nightlife to early morning workouts with a Kentucky Derby contender, Keeneland has beauty at all hours.