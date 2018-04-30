Born of fire: Foundry pours statue for Lexington Women's Recognition Garden

After a roar of heat and flames, sculptors Amanda Matthews and Brad Connell of Prometheus Foundry poured 2,200-degree molten bronze for "Katsina," which will be the first statue of a woman on public property in Lexington.
"Katsina" will go in the Lexington Women's Recognition Garden at Wellington Park and will be unveiled on Mother's Day, May 13, during a ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m.
"She represents all women," said Victoria Meyer, who is chair of the garden, which will also have a sensory garden. Organizers wanted something that "represented all ethnicities and all occupations ... that's when we came to fall in love with Katsina," Meyer said.
It will be the first artwork installed after the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights called for more works depicting and honoring women.
According to the sculptor, the work "beckons the power and beauty of nature in female form, looks to the sky for her inspiration, and needs no intermediary to express her wisdom, intellect, grace and gifts."
Matthews and Connell own Prometheus Bronze Foundry in Lexington, where they create custom works for public and private spaces, including a life-sized statue of Jim Beam at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse in Bardstown and a miniature of John Henry at the Kentucky Horse Park.
