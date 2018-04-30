KSP says shots fired at police during Jackson murder manhunt

Police were searching a rural area of Jackson County Monday afternoon for a man wanted in connection with a double murder in December, according to media reports.
Kentucky State Police were searching for Terry Hammonds in a wooded area off Happy Top Road on Monday, according to LEX 18.
Terry L. Hammonds, 41, of McKee is wanted on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, according to state police. His brother, Bobby L. Hammonds, 40, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder in the case.
A helicopter was seen circling the area and school bus routes were affected, according to WYMT. Students on two bus routes were held at a Jackson County school until parents could pick them up or the area was safe, the news station reported.
The Hammonds brothers are accused in the deaths of Whitney Sparks Venable, 28, and Joey Ray Marcum, 35, according to state police. Both were found dead in a burned car on Rock Lick Road on Dec. 28.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy tweeted Monday afternoon that a suspect in the area of the Jackson County search fired at troopers just before 2 p.m. The suspect was last seen wearing a black, sleeveless shirt, camouflage pants and a black hat, he said.
No troopers were injured in the shooting, Purdy said in the tweet.
Purdy's tweet did not confirm who police were searching for or who was suspected of firing the shots.
