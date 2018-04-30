Frankfort police are searching for Ashley Rene (Relo) Jones in connection with the stabbing death of Marcus A. Morris.
Frankfort police searching for murder suspect after man stabbed in neck

By Morgan Eads

April 30, 2018 09:21 PM

Police are looking for a murder suspect in Frankfort after a man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex.

Marcus A. Morris, 26, was found outside the Hickory Hills Manor apartment complex with a stab wound to the neck about 1 p.m. Monday, according to Frankfort police. He died at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Police are now trying to find Ashley Rene (Relo) Jones, who is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with Morris' death, according to police.

Anyone with information related to Jones' location is asked to call Det. Josh Baker at 502-320-1229.

