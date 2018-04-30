Frankfort police searching for murder suspect after man stabbed in neck

Police are looking for a murder suspect in Frankfort after a man was fatally stabbed at an apartment complex.
Marcus A. Morris, 26, was found outside the Hickory Hills Manor apartment complex with a stab wound to the neck about 1 p.m. Monday, according to Frankfort police. He died at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Police are now trying to find Ashley Rene (Relo) Jones, who is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with Morris' death, according to police.
Anyone with information related to Jones' location is asked to call Det. Josh Baker at 502-320-1229.
