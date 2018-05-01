Teresa Isaac explains her Confederate statues decision

Married artists Amanda Matthews and Brad Connell poured 2,200-degree molten bronze into molds for “Katsina,”Lexington’s first statue of a woman on public property. It will be unveiled on Mother’s Day at Wellington Park.
After being missing for several days, Ginger, a Lawrence County dog owned by relatives of Darrell Perkins, was rescued with the help of Lawrence County Animal Control from a creek bank where she was stuck in the mud.
A Louisville police officer shot through the windshield of the car he was driving, killing an armed robbery suspect, bodycam footage shows. A suspect matching the description of the store robber fled when police made contact with him.