UK continues tuition waiver program

Churchill Downs held the post position draw on Tuesday for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Chad Brown is happy with Good Magic’s post and work. Good Magic won the Breeders Cup Juvenile and the Blue Grass Stakes.
Critics of the Trixie Foundation say the animals are often refused medical treatment and live in wretched conditions in Eastern KY. The owner disagrees, saying the animals are happy and healthy in his 'Eden," and that they have nowhere else to go.
Married artists Amanda Matthews and Brad Connell poured 2,200-degree molten bronze into molds for “Katsina,”Lexington’s first statue of a woman on public property. It will be unveiled on Mother’s Day at Wellington Park.