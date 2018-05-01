UK continues tuition waiver program

The General Assembly ended a popular tuition waiver program that allows public university employees to take free classes at other schools. UK will pay for 1,100 employees to continue.
Linda Blackford
T-shirts cause assault trial delay

State

T-shirts cause assault trial delay

A judge delayed a trial April 30 for an teen charged with assaulting a girl at a Laurel County high school because supporters of the victim wore supportive T-shirts where jurors could see them.