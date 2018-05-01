Woman charged with child abuse after toddler with severe bruises taken to daycare

A Winchester woman was arrested Monday night after a toddler went to daycare with severe bruises on the face, according to court documents.
Crickett Moore, 28, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse, according to jail records. Her arrest citation states that she is in a "care taking role" for the children involved in the case.
Winchester police were notified Monday by social services that a 1-year-old child with severe bruising had been taken to a local daycare, according to court documents.
When Moore brought the children the daycare that morning, the 2-year-old had bruises on an arm and eye area, according to court documents.
The 2-year-old told the social worker that "mommy had done it" in reference to the arm bruising, according to court documents. Moore said the injuries to the 1-year-old were from falling, according to her arrest citation.
