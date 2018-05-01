Kentucky farm kids drive their tractors to school

Henry County High School's Future Farmers of America hosted Drive Your Tractor to School Day Tuesday as part of Agriculture Education Week. About 30 students celebrated their agricultural heritage by driving their families' tractors to classes.
Henry County Public Schools Karla Ward
A judge delayed a trial April 30 for an teen charged with assaulting a girl at a Laurel County high school because supporters of the victim wore supportive T-shirts where jurors could see them.