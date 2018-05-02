Keion Brooks says Calipari has big plans for him

Five-star basketball recruit Keion Brooks says UK Coach John Calipari is telling him he could play just like Kevin Knox did for the Wildcats.
Ben Roberts
While dogs rescued from shelter, its owner laments

Latest News

While dogs rescued from shelter, its owner laments

About a dozen dogs were seized from controversial Elliott County shelter., the Trixie Foundation. Members of the rescue group and a veterinarian looked at the scores of animals and chose which ones to take based on which ones allegedly needed medical

Kentucky farm kids drive their tractors to school

Latest News

Kentucky farm kids drive their tractors to school

Henry County High School's Future Farmers of America hosted Drive Your Tractor to School Day Tuesday as part of Agriculture Education Week. About 30 students celebrated their agricultural heritage by driving their families' tractors to classes.

T-shirts cause assault trial delay

State

T-shirts cause assault trial delay

A judge delayed a trial April 30 for an teen charged with assaulting a girl at a Laurel County high school because supporters of the victim wore supportive T-shirts where jurors could see them.