In his first Kentucky Derby, Bolt d’Oro’s trainer has a lot going on

The Wesleyan Singers of Kentucky Wesleyan College performed the Kentucky state song, "My Old Kentucky Home," by Stephen Collins Foster, for passengers on their Atlanta flight to Europe for a tour. The choir is on a 10-day concert trip.
Fayette County Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh said a case of Hepatitis A has been confirmed at Millcreek Elementary School. A Hepatitis A vaccination will be required for Fayette County Public School students next school year.
Churchill Downs held the post position draw on Tuesday for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Chad Brown is happy with Good Magic’s post and work. Good Magic won the Breeders Cup Juvenile and the Blue Grass Stakes.
Critics of the Trixie Foundation say the animals are often refused medical treatment and live in wretched conditions in Eastern KY. The owner disagrees, saying the animals are happy and healthy in his 'Eden," and that they have nowhere else to go.
About a dozen dogs were seized from controversial Elliott County shelter., the Trixie Foundation. Members of the rescue group and a veterinarian looked at the scores of animals and chose which ones to take based on which ones allegedly needed medical
Henry County High School's Future Farmers of America hosted Drive Your Tractor to School Day Tuesday as part of Agriculture Education Week. About 30 students celebrated their agricultural heritage by driving their families' tractors to classes.