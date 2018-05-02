Kentucky restaurant sees two employees diagnosed with hepatitis A in less than a month

For the second time in less than a month, a worker at the Texas Roadhouse in Ashland has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to official and media reports.
The worker from the Texas Roadhouse at 501 Winchester Road in Ashland was diagnosed on Tuesday, according to a health advisory by the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department. Another employee at the same restaurant was diagnosed with the infection last month, according to WKYT.
The risk of customers being infected is low, according to the health advisory.
"Texas Roadhouse is committed to the health and safety of our employees and guests and working closely with the Health Department," the restaurant said in a statement Wednesday. "We have superior safety measures in place and increased those once the Health Department announced the state and Ashland Hepatitis A outbreak."
Since the outbreak began in November, 400 cases, including confirmed, suspected and probably cases, have been reported in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, fatigue, appetite loss, nausea, abdominal pain and dark urine, among others, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Symptoms of the infection tend to start appearing four weeks after exposure, but they can occur anywhere between two and seven weeks after exposure.
Comments