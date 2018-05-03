Tiny but tough, baby Beatrice survived a flood. Can she handle fame?

Beatrice is ready for her closeup. The baby beaver waddles around in the grass and then pops up on her tiny tail as if posing for the cameras. Before tipping over on her side.
"She bobbles a little bit. She's still gaining her strength," said Tasha Wurm, Beatrice's caretaker. "But she can stand up now and will use that tail as she goes."
Pretty good for a neonate and remarkable for one that was near death just a week or so ago.
The baby beaver was found in Marshall County in the Chestnut Creek watershed area, Wurm said.
It's a case of saved by chance: A woman who lives on the creek had gotten in her kayak to paddle over a retrieve a bucket left behind by the last flood, Wurm said. As she got close to the bank, she could see an animal. It wasn't moving and it appeared nearly lifeless. She realized it was a tiny beaver and that there was no sign of any adults around. She managed to scoop it into the bucket and contacted a friend who is wildlife rehabilitator.
Within an hour, Wurm said, the baby was getting much-needed care and soon was on her way to the Kentucky Wildlife Center in Lexington.
Her name was selected by a Facebook poll; Beatrice beat out Chestnut, Lucille, Beverly and June.
Now Wurm, the center's director, is her full-time caretaker, taking Beatrice with her everywhere to accommodate feeding every two hours.
Since the center on Leestown Road began caring for her, Beatrice has begun gaining weight and is healthy again. She's even begun playing with willow branches to learn how to chew. (Beavers are herbivores but as members of the rodent family they have to chew to keep their constantly growing teeth in check.)
Beavers are indigenous to Kentucky's waterways but it's rare to see one as small as Beatrice because the babies, called kits, stay inside the lodge for the first month, being cared for by their parents.
The wildlife rehab volunteers saw a dead beaver along the road near where Beatrice was found, so it's possible her parents were killed and likely that her home lodge was swept away in flooding, Wurm said.
Because beavers are raised socially and Beatrice is now alone, she probably won't be able to be re-released into the wild, Wurm said.
"She will become an ambassador for the center," she said.
The center already has several permanent ambassadors, including otters, coyotes and other rescued animals.
Each spring the non-profit center cares for hundreds of orphaned, injured or rescued wild animals including raccoons, squirrels, possums, rabbits and more, many of which are raised and returned to the wild. That requires lots of trained volunteers and donations from the community.
"We're accepting applications for volunteers and going to start interviews in the next few weeks," Wurm said.
And Beatrice is doing her part: Posts about her TV appearance have drawn new donations.
