UK football player returns for degree after 30 years

Former UK football player was drafted in the NFL before he earned his UK diploma. Now 30 years later, he's graduating.
Linda Blackford
While dogs rescued from shelter, its owner laments

Latest News

While dogs rescued from shelter, its owner laments

About a dozen dogs were seized from controversial Elliott County shelter., the Trixie Foundation. Members of the rescue group and a veterinarian looked at the scores of animals and chose which ones to take based on which ones allegedly needed medical

Kentucky farm kids drive their tractors to school

Latest News

Kentucky farm kids drive their tractors to school

Henry County High School's Future Farmers of America hosted Drive Your Tractor to School Day Tuesday as part of Agriculture Education Week. About 30 students celebrated their agricultural heritage by driving their families' tractors to classes.