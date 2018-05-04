Preach it: Kentucky woman makes it to elite round of national preaching contest

Growing up in Central Kentucky, Laurel Grace Payne was always encouraged by her parents to embrace religion.
When, at a Christ in Youth conference during her freshman year of college at Kentucky Christian University, she felt the call to preach, she initially resisted.
"It was kind of a tug in my heart for a little while before that," Payne said.
When those who were called to preach were asked to stand, Payne resisted: "When I did not stand, I knew I was supposed to be standing."
Fast forward a few years, and the young woman who was reluctant to come forward with her calling became a semifinalist in the nationwide Next Generation Preacher Search, sponsored by California's Pepperdine University.
The nationwide competition, open to high school and college students from 18-22, picks 25 students from video submissions as semifinalists. Those students went to Pepperdine's Malibu campus for a two-day workshop in February for additional coaching and feedback.
Four finalists are chosen from that group. There is no one single "winner."
Payne was seen off to Malibu from Kentucky with signs reading, "Preach, girl, preach!"
Her parents are the young adult novelist C.C. Payne, author of "The Thing About Leftovers," and her husband Mark Payne.
Laurel Grace Payne said that sometimes she will "workshop" her sermons by preaching them in front of her mother, who catches gaps and suggests additions and transitions.
"My mom is the reason I know Jesus," Payne said. "My mom is a strong believer. ... She has walked me through my faith and my calling my entire life, as has my father."
Payne's fiance, Samuel Guy, was also a semifinalist in the search in 2016. The pair are to be married on December 1.
Payne was not named a finalist, but she said that she is not disappointed.
"It was an opportunity to learn from very gifted and talented preachers," Payne said. "Really, just being able to go to Malibu, I felt like I already won."
"I'm going into ministry because I believe that's what I'm called to do," Payne said. "It's also a calling that I'm genuinely excited about."
