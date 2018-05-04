A closer look at the Kentucky Derby 144 favorites, field by John Clay and Ben Roberts

Herald-Leader sports writers John Clay and Ben Roberts break down the positives and negatives of the three top Kentucky Derby favorites and key competitors. Recorded at Churchill Downs.
Marcus Dorsey
While dogs rescued from shelter, its owner laments

Latest News

While dogs rescued from shelter, its owner laments

About a dozen dogs were seized from controversial Elliott County shelter., the Trixie Foundation. Members of the rescue group and a veterinarian looked at the scores of animals and chose which ones to take based on which ones allegedly needed medical