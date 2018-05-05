Customers waiting for chicken hurt when car crashes at Indi's
A driver lost control and crashed through the front of Indi's Restaurant at 670 North Broadway in Lexington Saturday. Two customers who were inside the restaurant were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
