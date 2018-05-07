His canvas is Styrofoam cups. And his studio is wherever he can find space.

Kira Lewis, one of the top basketball recruits in the class of 2019, has had an excellent spring on the Nike circuit and got a call from UK assistant coach Kenny Payne last month. He's a top-50 prospect in the country.
Trainer Todd Pletcher's Audible finished third in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. Pletcher had four horses and Audible was the best performer with a third-place finish. Audible could not get a better position early on the rain-soaked track.
Actress/singer Victoria Justice describes her first Kentucky Derby experience as she walks the red carpet. The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala she attended featured a performance by Dennis Quaid and his band, the Sharks.