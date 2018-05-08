Fayette school board decides whether students will make up classes canceled for protests

The Fayette County school board made it official with a vote Monday night: Lexington students will not have to go to school two extra days to make up for classes canceled for teacher pension and education funding protests.

Students don’t have to make up March 30, the Friday before spring break when teachers reported they weren't going to be at school in a coordinated move in opposition to pension changes. Students also don't have to make up April 13 when classes were canceled for a planned teacher protest at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk supported teachers’ decisions to take personal days, even inviting them to join him in Frankfort on April 13. Caulk recommended to the board that no makeup days be required for the two days.

Pupil Personnel Director Steve Hill said Fayette County will meet the state law requirements of 170 instructional days and 1,062 instructional hours despite the two days of canceled classes.

