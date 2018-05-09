Backstreet Boys bluegrass 'Larger Than Life' at Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson perform 'Larger Than Life' with bluegrass musicians Carson McKee and Josh Turner at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 10, 2015 at the Lexington Center in Lexington, Ky.
Rich Copley
