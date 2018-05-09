Kentucky’s top 10 high schools: One Lexington school makes list. How'd others rank?

U.S. News & World Report ranked Lexington's Henry Clay High School 10th among the top 10 public high schools in Kentucky in the 2018 Best High School rankings released Wednesday. Dupont Manual High in Louisville was listed as No. 1 in the state.
Woodford County High School was ranked No. 13, Somerset High School was ranked No. 16, Lafayette High in Lexington was ranked No. 18 and Frankfort High School was ranked No. 19.
Top-performing high schools receive gold, silver and bronze medals. Henry Clay, Lafayette, Woodford County, Somerset and Frankfort high schools all received silver medals.
The top 10 high schools in Kentucky, in order, were Manual, Highlands in Fort Thomas, Beechwood in Fort Mitchell, North Oldham in Goshen, South Oldham in Crestwood, Atherton in Louisville , Glasgow , Murray, Ballard in Louisville, and Henry Clay.
The report said Henry Clay's student-teacher ratio was 18 to 1 and it had a 91 percent graduation rate.
The rankings evaluate more than 20,500 public high schools nationwide to identify schools that best serve all of their students – including historically underserved populations, a news release said. Schools are ranked based on their performance on state-required tests and how well they prepare students for college.
