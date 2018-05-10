Ford Tri-Motor airplane tours

Pilot Colin Soucy is offering scenic tours over Lexington aboard a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airplane through this weekend. For more information on flight times and prices visit https://www.aviationky.org.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Lots of squawking as young falcon gets banded

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources briefly took a young peregrine falcon from its nest so that it could have a leg band attached. It's one of four chicks that hatched this spring at the Mill Creek Generating Station in Louisville.