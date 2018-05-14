First prison, then deportation for smuggling $600,000 of cocaine into Lexington

A man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of bringing about $600,000 worth of cocaine into Lexington.
Hector Salas-Pina, 40, was accused of driving a vehicle into Lexington with cocaine hidden in the axles of a trailer, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Salas-Pina was tried and convicted on charges of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and pleaded guilty to unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported for an aggravated felony.
Salas-Pina was trying to bring the cocaine to a dealer to be sold in Lexington, according to the news release. Lexington police, in cooperation with the FBI and Kentucky State Police, pulled over the vehicle and trailer on May 17, 2017, and found the cocaine on the trailer, the news release said.
Salas-Pina must serve at least 85 percent of his 127 month prison sentence and will be deported when he is released, according to the news release.
Also sentenced on Friday was a Louisville man who pleaded guilty in December to a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, according to a news release.
Timothy Harris was accused of bringing heroin and methamphetamine to Pulaski County and using the “same pipeline” to bring firearms from Somerset to Louisville. He was also accused of attempting to hire a hit-man, according to the news release.
Harris also must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence. He will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office when he is released.
