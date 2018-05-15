Mayoral candidate Ike Lawrence: focusing on violence, drug abuse, homelessness

The daughter of Virginia Mayes, crosswalk guard for schools surrounding the Clays Mill and Holly Hill intersection, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. See how the community has been rallying around her with gifts and Go-Fund-Me donations.
Janet Kytta Hancock recounts the Carrollton bus crash in 1988 in which her husband, Chuck Kytta, was killed, and the death of her son, Charlie, 22 years later. He was also killed by an impaired driver.
Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson perform 'Larger Than Life' with bluegrass musicians Carson McKee and Josh Turner at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 10, 2015 at the Lexington Center in Lexington, Ky.