Long-vacant bus station was almost demolished. Now, it will become a market and more.
The 1928 Southeast Greyhound Line headquarters, long empty and slated for demolition, will become public market, shops, offices and more. Lexington developer Chad Needham has restored 42 other Lexington buildings since 2009.
The daughter of Virginia Mayes, crosswalk guard for schools surrounding the Clays Mill and Holly Hill intersection, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. See how the community has been rallying around her with gifts and Go-Fund-Me donations.
Janet Kytta Hancock recounts the Carrollton bus crash in 1988 in which her husband, Chuck Kytta, was killed, and the death of her son, Charlie, 22 years later. He was also killed by an impaired driver.