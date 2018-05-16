Congressional Candidate Reggie Thomas: medicare, jobs, minimum wage are his focus

The 1928 Southeast Greyhound Line headquarters, long empty and slated for demolition, will become public market, shops, offices and more. Lexington developer Chad Needham has restored 42 other Lexington buildings since 2009.
Rockcastle County high school math teacher Travis Brenda of. Garrard County is hoping to knock off incumbent House Majority Leader Jonathan Shell of Garrard County in the May 22 Republican primary election.
The daughter of Virginia Mayes, crosswalk guard for schools surrounding the Clays Mill and Holly Hill intersection, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. See how the community has been rallying around her with gifts and Go-Fund-Me donations.