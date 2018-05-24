Blue Grass Airport to host interviews for international fast-pass program

If you travel both nationally and/or internationally, Blue Grass Airport is hosting a program that can make the security process easier and faster.
Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection service that allows its members to check in at a Global Entry kiosk, available at major airports, and be on their way without the standard lengthy processing.
Benefits of Global Entry include no processing lines, no paperwork, access to expedited entry benefits in other countries, reduced wait times and TSA Pre-Check eligibility.
To qualify, according to the Global Entry website, travelers must be low-risk and undergo a rigorous background check plus an in-person interview.
The interviews will be held at Blue Grass Airport from June 25-29. While 310 spots are available, the location may be able to get 155 more if all the spots are booked up, according to Tiffany Hart, an airport spokesman.
Applicants must first file their initial application online at the Global Entry website. Those provisionally accepted will be scheduled for the interview.
The Global Entry clearance is good for five years, Hart said.
Comments