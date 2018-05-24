Houses, apartments and more approved for 50 acres of this iconic Lexington horse farm

SHARE COPY LINK The W.T. Young family wants to put 85 single-family homes, 10 three-story apartment buildings and 16 townhomes on 55 acres of what is now Overbrook Farm on Armstrong Mill Road. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com

The W.T. Young family wants to put 85 single-family homes, 10 three-story apartment buildings and 16 townhomes on 55 acres of what is now Overbrook Farm on Armstrong Mill Road. Ron Garrison rgarrison@herald-leader.com