Houses, apartments and more approved for 50 acres of this iconic Lexington horse farm

Lexington's planning commission approved a zone change Thursday that will allow the W.T. Young family to build 81 houses, nine apartment buildings and 22 townhouses on 50 acres of Overbrook Farm off of Armstrong Mill Road.
The Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the zone change from an agricultural rural zone to a neighborhood residential zone.
There was minimal opposition from neighbors to the zone change after the Young family agreed to limit the total number of residential units on the property to 319.
The proposed development is on an L-shaped piece of property on the corner of Armstrong Mill. The land is inside the urban service area and is not connected the largest part of Overbrook Farm, which is across the road. It was once used as pasture land for cattle.
Overbrook has more than 850 acres and was once home to legendary stallion Storm Cat, who sired 108 graded stakes winners. Storm Cat died in 2013.
The original proposal included 85 single-family homes, 10 three-story apartment buildings and 16 town homes. The plan approved Thursday includes 81 single-family homes, nine apartment buildings with 216 apartment units that include a total of 384 bedrooms and 22 townhouses.
"We agreed with the two neighborhood associations to have a density cap at 319 units," said Bill Lear, a lawyer for the Young family.
The development will have a substantial amount of green space that winds through the apartments. A shared-use trail will be added along Armstrong Mill Road.
"It is not as dense as what is already in this area," said Nick Nicholson, another lawyer for the Young family.
The sewer and storm water systems in that area have to be upgraded in coming years. Currently, there is only sewer capacity to build the 81 single-family homes.
The city will upgrade pump stations and build new sewer lines in coming years, but those projects won't be completed until 2024 at the latest.
Some neighbors raised concerns during the Thursday meeting about the sewer system and pump overflows in the area.
Nicholson said the apartments and town homes won't be built until sometime after 2022, or whenever those sewer projects are completed. "We can't build without (sewer) capacity," said Nicholson.
Hartland and Squire Oak neighborhood associations said they agreed to the zone change after the Youngs agreed to decrease the number of units on the property.
Nathan Billings, a lawyer for Hartland Neighborhood Association, said he wanted to publicly thank the Young family for meeting personally with the neighborhood to address all the neighbor’s concerns. The zone change now goes to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council for final approval.
