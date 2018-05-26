Two die from injuries in Marion County crash

Two people died from injuries suffered in a collision Friday night six miles west of Lebanon.
Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash on East Lovers Lane in Marion County. David B. Lawson, 18, of Lebanon, was driving a 2008 Ford F250 at 11:19 p.m. Friday when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree.
Lawson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marion County coroner. Shelby Goode, 21, of St. Francis in Marion County, a passenger in Lawson's vehicle, was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital where she was later pronounced dead by the Jefferson County coroner.
Another passenger in the vehicle, Jeremiah Moore, 19, of Lebanon, was taken to Springview Hospital in Lebanon with non-life threatening injuries. The state police release said none of the passengers was wearing a seatbelt.
