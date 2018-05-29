Douglass High's mascot is not changing — despite what you may have seen on Twitter

A tweet on Tuesday from a Twitter account called @OfficialFDHS no doubt caused many familiar with the previous ruckus over Frederick Douglass High School's mascot to do a double-take.
The tweet said, "Due to overwhelming student and community voice, we will be changing our mascot to the Stallions for the 2018-19 school year."
But the official Frederick Douglass High School Twitter account "@FDHSacademies" responded to the tweet, saying "Please be aware that we are not changing the mascot."
The school's mascot is the Broncos, chosen by students after a controversy about using Stallions as a mascot.
The Herald-Leader's media partner WKYT-TV first reported on the incident Tuesday.
Douglass Principal Lester Diaz said in an email Tuesday that the incorrect tweet was not a senior prank, but did not elaborate.
Douglass, Fayette County’s first new high school since 1990, originally chose Stallions as its mascot in January 2017 along with its school colors (Keeneland green and a shade of orange inspired by the University of Miami) and logos (a bold ‘D’ and a fierce-looking horse).
An online petition saying that Stallions was sexist immediately began to circulate online.
In 2017, students chose the name Broncos.
