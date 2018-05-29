Investigation underway after fatal Lincoln County shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Lincoln County early Tuesday morning, according to media reports.
Ryan Scott Livengood, 23, died at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center of a single gunshot wound, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner. Livengood was from Casey County, but had recently been residing in Lincoln County.
Police tell WKYT that the shooting happened early Tuesday morning, just after midnight, near a Subway restaurant off U.S. 127 in Moreland, near the Boyle County line. Kentucky State Police are investigating.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments