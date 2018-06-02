Shopping not your thing? Target is rolling out same-day delivery in Kentucky.

Target in Lexington is beginning home delivery on June 14. The retailer announced that it will expand its Shipt delivery service to Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville and Owensboro this month.
You'll be able to get same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products. But not spirits, wine or beer just yet.
Shipt delivery launched in Kentucky last summer at just a few stores, including Meijer in Lexington; now, close to half a million households will be in range of same-day delivery from their local Target, according to the company.
To celebrate the expansion, new Shipt members who sign up before June 14 will get an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99) and a $15 credit to spend on a Target order of $100 or more.
To order, sign up on Shipt.com or download the Shipt app. Shipt's shoppers (like Uber for shopping) will select, bag and deliver your order. You get free unlimited delivery on orders of $35 or more.
If you love to shop, Shipt is also signing up shoppers. Go to Shipt.com and click on “Get Paid to Shop" to sign up.
