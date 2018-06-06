Woman was killed while getting her garbage cans. Man indicted with leaving scene

A Fayette County grand jury has indicted a Winchester man in connection with the April 12 hit-and-run of a woman who was killed while retrieving three garbage cans near the road.
Michael Ray King, 44, was indicted this week on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid.
Stevonn Page, 46, who worked for Milestone Realty Consultants as a Ball Home representative, died of multiple blunt force injuries at the scene of the crash, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said at the time.
The crash occurred on Leestown Road near the Scott County line and across from the University of Kentucky's golf course.
Witnesses told investigators that a white SUV traveling outbound veered off the road and struck the woman. The SUV did not stop and continued toward Scott County, police said.
The indictment alleges that King "failed to immediately stop and ascertain the extent of the injury and render reasonable assistance."
King was later detained by the Scott County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police. King is scheduled to be arraigned June 14 in Fayette Circuit Court. He remains in the Fayette County jail in lieu of a $10,000 full cash bond.
Leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance is a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
