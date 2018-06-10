Man charged with murder in Richmond shooting death

A man has been arrested in Richmond and charged with murder after a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to Richmond Police.
Officers were called to a Landon Lane home just after 2 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a "disturbance" where shots had been fired, according to Richmond police. Responders found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
On Sunday, William E. Kellogg, 23, was booked into the Madison County jail on a charge of murder, according to the jail's website. His bond has not yet been set.
Kellogg is accused of shooting 34-year-old Stephon Mundy multiple times, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
