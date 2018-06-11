Farm to can: Brewery opens agritourism venture with hiking, biking and, of course, beer

West 6th Farm The new West 6th Farm and Taproom is now open. West Sixth Brewing has opened its farm to the public. The farm, in Franklin County, will grow hops, apples and sorghum and have bees and chickens. It will also serve beer. Clary Estes ×

