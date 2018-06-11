Farm to can: Brewery opens agritourism venture with hiking, biking and, of course, beer

Lexington's West Sixth Brewing has expanded, and last week it showed off its 120-acre farm, complete with taproom, to a group of long-time supporters.
Starting Saturday, the farm is open to you, too.
The West Sixth farm was a project over four years in the making. Co-owners Ben Self, Bray Barlow and Joe Kuosman, knew when they saw the property that they had found their new home away from home, they said..
In the growing legacy of Kentucky craft brewing, the farm, managed by Birch Bragg, is a unique addition.
“A lot of people have understood beer as an industrial act,” explains Self, “but really, the things that we do everyday have to do with agriculture, like growing hops and grain and things that come from the earth.
"Kentucky has this great history of agricultural, small, family farms so it felt like a really natural fit that we should be showing off both Kentucky’s natural beauty as well as how you actually make a beer.”
The West Sixth farm hosts a hops field, a fruit orchard with hard cider apple trees, blackberry and raspberry brambles, sorghum, bees, a couple of cattle, as well as chickens.
But, unlike most other farms, it also has a taproom where visitors can get a cold beer and enjoy the beauty of the property.
If you're feeling up to it, you can also move around the immediate 30-acre agricultural area, including two ponds, as well as explore the approximately four miles of shared trails for mountain biking and hiking, which were blazed in partnership with the Kentucky Mountain Biking Association.
The taproom also sells West Sixth merchandise and local Lexington brands such as Greenhouse 17 flowers and Sunrise Bakery bread.
The farm is located on 4495 Shadrick Ferry Road in Frankfort near Cove Spring Park and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m every Saturday.
Comments