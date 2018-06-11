Lexington Walmart customers can now get grocery delivery service

Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery program to Lexington.
Here's how it works: Walmart customers can order groceries and choose a pickup time on line at walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, a news release from the mega superstore states.
During the check out process, customers select a time for the order to be delivered. At the time of check out, customers pay a delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer's door, the press release states.
Customers can get their first order delivered free with the promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order. After that, there's a $9.95 fee.
Like other stores with delivery services, personal grocery shoppers will fill shopping baskets with the items requested.
"All Walmart grocery orders are backed by a freshness guarantee," the press release states. The delivery person will drive to the customer's location during the one-hour delivery window they chose.
Lexington is the 18th area nationwide to receive the service. Walmart plans to continue to expand its delivery service with 100 metro areas to be included in the program by the end of the year.
The delivery is an extension of Walmart's curbside pickup service which is available at six stores in the Lexington area currently.
