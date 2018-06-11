Toddler was alone, walking down road wearing nothing but a diaper. Dad arrested.

Sheriff's deputies have charged a man with child abuse after a toddler was found wandering alone down the middle of a road in Pulaski County.
Around 12:45 p.m. Monday, a man named Eric Bradshaw saw a young girl walking in the road near the intersection of Grundy Road and Kuhnapfel Road, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. The girl was barefoot and wearing nothing but a diaper.
Sheriff's deputies were called and began searching the area for the girl's parents. The deputies had been going door-to-door for two hours when the toddler's father approached them, according to the sheriff's office.
The father, James Tyler Neal, 22, of Somerset, has since been charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old, according to the sheriff's office.
Neal, who had been called by the girl's mother, realized the girl was missing and began searching his house before going outside and coming upon deputies, according to the sheriff's office.
The toddler was taken into protective custody and is being evaluated, according to the sheriff's office.
Neal is being held in the Pulaski County jail and his bond has not been set, according to the jail's website.
Comments