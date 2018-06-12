Frankfort man charged one year after crash killed Danville man, injured 6

A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection with a crash that killed a man last summer, according to Kentucky State Police.
John L. Whitaker, 37, has been indicted on charges of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence of drugs, according to state police. He is accused of causing a fatal four vehicle crash on U.S. 127 just north of Liberty on July 8, 2017.
Phillip Tayler Dillon, 26, of Danville was killed in the crash and six others were injured, according to state police.
Whitaker is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to the jail's website.
